3 Tucson-area men convicted of selling stolen ceiling fans on Facebook

Three men are facing prison time after being convicted of stealing $28,000 in ceiling fans from home improvement stores in Tucson and elsewhere around the state and reselling them on Facebook.

Beginning around June 2020 through December 2020, Micah Allen Pierce, 35, Jesse Raul Henderson, 31, and Clint Anthony Anaya, 39, stole over 70 ceiling fans from Home Depot and Lowes home improvement stores, a news release from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said.

They later sold the stolen fans on Facebook Marketplace, selling them at a lower price than the selling price, the news release said. Store security officers later identified Pierce and his Facebook account and referred the case to the Tucson Police Department.

Investigators linked the men to 28 individual thefts around Arizona, including stores in Pima, Maricopa and Pinal counties.

Pierce, of Green Valley, pled guilty to one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices and organized retail theft. On those counts, he faces a mandatory prison sentence in the Arizona Department of Corrections between 1.0 and 3.75 years.