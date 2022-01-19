 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bomb threat ties up midtown Tucson traffic
alert top story

Bomb threat ties up midtown Tucson traffic

Tucson Police officers in bomb suits search a man chained to a utility pole near the corner of Columbus Blvd. and Broadway Blvd. on Wednesday. The man was taken away by officers shortly after.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

An intersection in midtown Tucson was shut down Wednesday following a bomb threat. 

The intersection of East Broadway and Columbus Boulevard was closed to all traffic for several hours.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. when Tucson police located a stolen vehicle in the area. The Tucson Police Department said officers evacuated the area, including the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona building, after the suspect made threats. 

TPD SWAT, the bomb squad and hostage negotiators were on scene and just before 5 p.m., the department reported that the suspect was detained and no injuries were reported. 

A witness said she saw police chasing a maroon SUV when it crashed in the area and was quickly surrounded by officers with their guns drawn. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

