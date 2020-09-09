Caregiver, father accused of bilking elderly client in Sierra Vista

An Arizona grand jury has indicted two Cochise County residents on suspicion of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly man.
Heather Buhr, who worked as a caregiver to the alleged victim, and Buhr's father, Isaac Butts, each faces one count of theft/financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's office said.
The alleged victim, who was 83 at the time, hired a company that advertised in-home care workers to help with the tasks of daily living.
Buhr worked for the company in late 2017 when she was assigned to care for the man, and later also introduced her father to the elderly client, the attorney general's office said.
Within two months, the pair allegedly started stealing from the client, taking more than $53,000 between February and March of 2018, the news release said.
The suspects were indicted by a state grand jury Aug. 24, it said.
