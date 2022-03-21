 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Court docs: Driver in fatal Tucson bike crash says he blacked out behind the wheel
Court docs: Driver in fatal Tucson bike crash says he blacked out behind the wheel

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The driver accused of striking and killing two bicyclists in Tucson's Catalina Foothills on Saturday failed a field sobriety test, smelled of alcohol and told police he drank alcohol and consumed marijuana the evening before the collision.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Ryan Machado, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and DUI, showed signs of intoxication when sheriff's deputies eventually found and questioned him.

"Mr. Machado admitted to driving and also consuming alcohol and marijuana the prior evening," court documents say. "Mr. Machado claims to have blacked out while driving and did not recall the collision."

Machado is accused of hitting and killing Kenneth Cook, 74, and his wife, 62-year-old Gretchen Cook, who were riding east on Sunrise Drive, near Pontatoc Road, just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says Machado drove away from the scene but was found by deputies at River Road and Alvernon Way.

Ryan Machado

Ryan Machado

 Courtesy Pima County Sheriff's Department

