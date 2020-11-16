Ex-Tucson banker headed to prison for defrauding elderly customer out of $1.2M

An ex-banker who bought a Porsche, other vehicles and three real estate properties after embezzling more than $1 million from an elderly Tucson customer is heading to federal prison, officials said.

Jacob On-Liu Roach, 38, was sentenced Friday to 40 months behind bars for bank fraud in a plea deal that requires him to liquidate or forfeit to the government possessions he acquired with the funds stolen from the 82-year-old victim, federal court records show. Authorities seized tens of thousands of dollars from several financial accounts from Roach.

Roach, of Oro Valley, a former business relationship banker at a Chase Bank branch in Tucson, stole a total of $1.25 million, an amount a federal prosecutor called “staggering,” according to federal court documents.

“It was simply pure greed of a vast magnitude,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Wallace H. Kleindienst said in a sentencing memo, describing the defendant’s motive in U.S. District Court in Tucson.

Roach perpetrated the fraud by convincing the elderly client, who already had several accounts, to open a new one.

He then began moving money from other accounts into the new account, for which Roach obtained a debit card to make withdrawals.