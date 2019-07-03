Joshua David Risley
Pima County Sheriff's Department

A man found dead in a Tucson home last Wednesday was former roommates with the man arrested in connection with the alleged killing, a court document says.

Joshua David Risley, 26, faces a first degree murder charge after the body of his  "close friend" was found at a home in the 4900 block of North Fellows Avenue, near Ruthrauff and North La Cholla Boulevard, according to a interim complaint filed in the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma and stab wounds, the document said.

Before the arrest, Risley allegedly reported to Pima County Sheriff's deputies at 5:12 a.m. he'd been assaulted in an area close to the friend's home. That call occurred about 13 hours prior to the body being found on June 26, the document said.

Deputies first spoke to a person with Risley, who placed the call, to report he had "blood spatter all over his face and a towel covering his hands," according to the document.

Risley then told authorities that during the assault the man stole his wallet and cut him with a knife or razor blade.

A deputy later reported that Risley was evasive and not clear in stating what happened to him, the document said.

Detectives were told about this call on June 28 and after further investigation, arrested Risley later that day.

After the arrest, Risley told investigators he was asleep when the homicide supposedly happened. He also denied making the report about the assault, the document stated.

However, Risley's father told authorities that his son was captured on home security cameras leaving the home around 2 a.m.

Detectives also learned Risley and the victim were roommates at one point before Risley moved out of the home.

He remains in the Pima County jail on a $1 million bond.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.