Man fatally shot by Tucson police fired at officers from doorway of home

A man fatally shot by Tucson police last week fired at officers from the doorway of a residence as they tried to get him out of the home, authorities said Thursday.

On Dec. 4, officers responded to a Circle K near West Grant Road and North Oracle Road for reports of an aggravated assault. At the Circle K, a male victim was found with injuries consistent with a sharpened instrument, according to a news release from the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, which is investigating the shooting.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officers found out that the original altercation had taken place at a nearby mobile home park, located in the 500 block of West Rillito Street, and the suspect, Steven Garcia, 56, was at the residence and possibly armed, the news release said. Officers then went to the residence and gave commands for the occupants to come out.

Several people left the residence, complied with the commands and were taken to a safe area. However, Garcia remained inside. Officers continued to command Garcia to leave the residence when a gunshot was heard from inside, the news release said.

Garcia then stood in the entryway of the residence, armed with a handgun. He began firing at officers and hit a patrol vehicle, the news release said. Officers returned fire and Garcia was struck. He was declared dead at the scene. No other community members or officers were injured in the incident.

The officers involved in the shooting were Sgt. Dustin Dial, a 23-year veteran; K-9 Officer Erin Schneider, an 11-year veteran; and Officer Joseph Dicochea, a one-year veteran.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Sahuarita Police Department are conducting the criminal investigation. The Tucson Police Office of Professional Standards will conduct the administrative investigation.