A man suspected in an armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary was shot and killed in a confrontation with an officer at a nearby restaurant, Tucson police said.

The incident started about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when police answered a call about an armed robbery at a dispensary in the 2700 block of East Grant Road, near North Tucson Boulevard.

Officers immediately started searching the area and a man suspected in the robbery was found inside a nearby restaurant, police said.

The man ignored repeated commands from the officer who eventually fired a round from his department-issued rifle then sought cover, police said.

Other people inside the restaurant were able to escape the building.

Police eventually went inside the restaurant and found the man's body.

More details were not immediately available Wednesday morning.