Nearly 200 arrested in push to throttle Tucson street racers

A police effort this weekend to target street racing across Tucson resulted in nearly 200 arrests, officials say.

In the operation, police identified two locations where big street racing gatherings called sideshows were going to happen: near South Alvernon Way and East Los Reales Road; and private property near South Kolb Road and East Century Park Drive.

At the end of the enforcement effort a total of 124 adults and 53 juveniles were arrested, nine vehicles were impounded and five guns were recovered during sweeps on Friday and Saturday night. Misdemeanor criminal summons for trespassing also were issued to several drivers and spectators, police said.

Police had been working to curb street racing since an Aug. 27 incident along South Kolb Road — between East 22nd Street and East Escalante Road — in which the department received 55 emergency calls reporting racing and gunfire. While police were able to stop some vehicles at that gathering, several people sped off.

Tucson police say they are working with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety as well as property owners to continue developing enforcement efforts.

Anyone with information regarding the weekend street racing events are asked to call 88-CRIME and refer to case number P2208310150.