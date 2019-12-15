Officers shot and killed a man after he barricaded himself in an apartment in north Tucson and shot several rounds during a 6-hour standoff Saturday, an official said.
When officers were able to enter the apartment, they found a woman in her late 30s dead, said Frank Magos, Tucson Police Department spokesman.
Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Yavapai Road, south of Prince Road and east of Stone Avenue for reports of an aggravated assault case.
When officers arrived, neighbors said they saw a man come out of his apartment with a gun in hand. They said they believe the man, in his early 40s, lives in the apartment, Magos said.
Officers contained the scene and evacuated the apartment complex. The SWAT team and hostage negotiation officers then showed up as the man remained in the apartment unit. Officers later learned there may be a woman in the apartment as well, Magos said.
The man fired several rounds while inside the apartment, Magos said. He walked out of the apartment around 8:30 p.m. with the gun in hand. SWAT officers shot the suspect and killed him, Magos said.
Officers then went inside the apartment to find a woman dead with obvious signs of trauma.
No officers were injured in the incident. The woman or man have not been identified.