Four Tucson men were indicted on various charges tied to their alleged participation as gang members in several drive-by shootings in December 2018, officials say.
Marc Anthony Hatter, 19, Erubiel Alexis Bojorquez, 19, Isaiah Nikko Meza, 19, and Israel Xavier Meza, 17, were all allegedly involved in the gang-related shootings late last year, according to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office.
Police have been investigating four different shootings, each allegedly involving at least one of the men shooting into occupied Tucson homes. One of the shootings involved a 16-year-old boy being severely injured when "his finger was nearly shot off," the news release said.
Investigators believe the men committed the crimes to further promote their alleged involvement in the Tucson-based "Get Money Gang."
They each faces charges tied to alleged drive by shootings, including discharging a firearm at a residential structure, assisting a criminal street gang, illegally conducting an enterprise, and disorderly conduct.
Aside from the similar charges between them, Hatter faces six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misconduct involving weapons. One count of attempted second degree murder and first degree money laundering.
Isaiah Meza faces two counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of aggravated assault causing serious physical injury.
Israel Meza faces two counts of attempted second degree murder, misconduct involving weapons, one count of aggravated assault causing physical injury, first degree money laundering and illegally conducting an enterprise.
Multiple agencies have been investigating the shootings, which includes the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms along with the Tucson police and Pima County Sheriff's departments.
Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call ATF at (520) 297-2100. The anonymous phone line is available at (520) 882-7463.