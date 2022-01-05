 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One man killed, another injured in shooting on Tucson's south side
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Tucson’s south side Tuesday evening.

Marco Medina-Moreno, 20, was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries, Tucson police said.

On Jan. 4 just before 6:30 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting near West President Street and South 13th Avenue, near Ajo Way and 12th Avenue. When they arrived on scene, police found Medina-Moreno near the roadway with gunshot trauma.

While officers were at the scene, St. Mary’s Hospital advised police that it had received a shooting victim who was dropped off by a car, police said. The man in his 50s sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe Medina-Moreno was with a group of individuals and at some point, his group became involved in an altercation with another group. The altercation escalated to gunfire and Medina-Moreno and the second man were struck, police said.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

