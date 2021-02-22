Police: Argument between occupants of car, University of Arizona student preceded fatal shooting

Though he played sports throughout high school, Keys was not involved in athletics at the university level.

Heiland said Keys "made a huge impact on his classmates and his teachers.

"He had a smile that could light up the classroom, light up the cafeteria, light up the gym."

One of the teams Keys used to play against in high school, the New Hope-Solebury Lions, paid homage to him on Facebook after hearing of his death.

"Forrest was an incredible competitor and always showed the utmost sportsmanship and respect," the post said

A Facebook group for teachers in the Pennsylvania school district called Keys "a natural leader and the type of person who would not just walk through fire for others but carry them on his back as well to ensure they made it through together."

UA President Robert Robbins told reporters he is in communication with Keys' parents.

"As you can imagine, they are absolutely devastated by the loss of this incredibly beautiful young man who had an incredibly bright future ahead of him," Robbins said.