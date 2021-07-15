Shooting deaths of 2 in Sierra Vista apparently tied to drug debt, police say

Sierra Vista police arrested two California men on suspicion of drug and weapon charges on Wednesday following the investigation of the shooting deaths of a man and a woman outside a restaurant, officials said.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, a fight that led to the shootings Tuesday night appears to be tied to a debt owed on illegal drug sales.

Video of the shootings shows a Chrysler 300 pull up next to a Dodge Challenger in the Filiberto’s restaurant parking lot, police said. One of the victims, Landon Klein, 25, gets out of the Chrysler, walks to the driver’s window of the Challenger and has a brief conversation with Devon Neff.

Klein is then seen punching Neff several times before walking away, police said. Neff pointed a gun out of the window and shot Klein, according to police.

Police said Neff then got out of his car and walked to the rear of the Challenger as the passenger door of the Chrysler opened. Neff allegedly shot the passenger, Honeylynne Garcia, 25, several times, police said.

Neff left the scene, later calling police and reporting himself as the shooter and claiming self-defense, police said.