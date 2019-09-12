Michael Hays and Xaria Garcia (right), both 16 years old, and Savannah Livesay, 17, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery in Sierra Vista.

 Sierra Vista Police Department

Three Sierra Vista teens are being charged as adults in an alleged robbery incident where a young boy was attacked on Sept. 8, police say. 

Michael Hays and Xaria Garcia, both 16 years old, and Savannah Livesay, 17, face charges for aggravated robbery, burglary, kidnapping, and three counts of aggravated assault, a Sierra Vista police news release said.

At about 10 p.m., a woman, her son and grandson returned to an apartment complex in the 300 block of North 7th Street. The young boy was the first to the apartment door as his mom was retrieving her grandson, police said.

He found it kicked in and people inside.

Before the teens fled, they allegedly hit the boy "numerous" times after pushing him into a window, the news release said.

The boy suffered multiple cuts that required stitches at a hospital.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Hays was identified after police received information including his first name and a physical description from the victim, police said. Officers later found Hays and Garcia in the 500 block of Coronado Drive around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Livesay was arrested at her home later that day, police said. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.