At the start of 2020, project participants hunkered down for a SAKI boot camp, spending the week building protocols and figuring out the best way to make notifications in these delicate situations.

The group quickly decided that in-person notifications were important, Phelan said.

Other notifications "didn't allow a survivor a chance to ask questions or see us," Phelan said. "When you've been failed by the system, you are not going to so easily trust a voice at the end of the phone."

Notifications had to happen in person and lead with the appropriate apology for each situation.

"The apology for me is one of most important pieces of notification," Phelan said. "For years, survivors have rightfully felt ignored and minimized by the system, through law enforcement or the county attorney. The criminal justice system has not served survivors."

The grants have focused on people trying to do better and figure out where the system failures happened years ago, and "fixing what we should have done," Phelan said.

In February 2020, the group got started making in-person notifications, and a month later the coronavirus arrived in Tucson.

"That’s been the biggest challenge so far for us: How do we prioritize community safety?" Phelan said. "The already-delayed notifications and the difficulty of doing a notification with face masks — it's hard to convey that you're being empathetic and personal when a victim only sees your eyes."

They also didn't want to re-traumatize people by bringing up a case that many had thought over and done, and then exposing them to the coronavirus in the process.

"So we halted until everyone was vaccinated," Phelan said.

But the clock on the grant's three-year timeline didn't stop with COVID-19. The team started working on the cases that had hits on potential suspects, and reviewing cases every two weeks so that detectives could start to move forward.

"(The results are) only one small piece of what goes into the cases," Phelan said.

After a potential suspect is identified through a test, detectives have to pull the original case report, some of which dated as far back as 1989, along with any evidence that could still be on file.

Because public safety was still the priority during the pandemic, the team continued making notifications in cases involving serial offenders. And despite the pandemic, the County Attorney's Office still filed charges in a handful of serial offender cases, which meant the office was dealing with multiple victims, and conducting in-person interviews in as safe a manner as possible.

"We worked with each of the survivors to make sure they were as comfortable as possible," Phelan said of the process, which included notifications in the victims' homes and interviews in safer spaces.

To date, TPD has identified more than 30 suspects with DNA hits from more than one kit, and it has handled more than 140 cases involving a suspect who had either multiple DNA hits or was named as a suspect in another sexual assault case, according to data provided by the department.

Pekas said data collection has improved under the SAKI grant, with the addition of two more detectives — herself included — to the unit. When Wilson was working on his own under an earlier grant, he tackled the most urgent cases first, including Loebe, whose case took a significant amount of time.

After Loebe's case was over, Wilson went to work going through cases with more than one DNA hit and identifying potential suspects. Then the newer SAKI grant kicked in, which led to more advancements, more detectives and more survivor notifications.

Crimes committed

by 'opportunists'

The grants have changed the way Tucson's criminal-justice system treats sexual assaults in a number of ways. Police and prosecutors have learned the value of testing all sexual assault kits, even in cases where a suspect had been identified by the victim.