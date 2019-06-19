The recently renovated football field at Tucson High Magnet School was vandalized sometime early Tuesday morning.
The Tucson Unified School District shared an image of the turf field's sideline vandalized with writing.
TUSD reported the incident to the district's school safety department and to the Tucson Police Department.
"This criminal activity harms the school, the students and the community," the district said in a press release.
The district reopened the renovated the football field at Tucson High just last summer, spokeswoman Karla Escamilla said.
The school was forced to close off Gridley Stadium in July 2017 after severe flooding from a monsoon transformed the field into "Gridley Lake." Coach Justin Argraves said in 2018 that the renovation cost about $700,000.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Tucson Police Department's non-emergency line, 791-4444, or TUSD School Safety, 584-7680.