top story

Tucson man accused in kidnap, dismemberment case

  • Updated

PHOENIX — A Tucson man has been arrested in connection with a homicide case in which a Phoenix man was allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered, authorities said Thursday.

John Cole, 45, has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping, theft by extortion, concealment of a body and other felony charges, Phoenix police said.

It was unclear Thursday if Cole has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Police received a missing person call Monday involving 28-year-old Antoine Smith, who allegedly was kidnapped from his Phoenix apartment a few days earlier over an unpaid cash debt.

Detectives were able to identify and locate Cole’s vehicle on its way to California and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers helped stop and make the arrest.

A search warrant was obtained and human remains were located inside Cole’s vehicle, police said.

Court documents show Cole was interviewed by detectives and he allegedly told them he killed Smith in self-defense and then dismembered the victim at his Tucson home.

Police said Cole later led detectives to a rural area south of Tucson where more of Smith’s remains were recovered.

John Cole

 Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

