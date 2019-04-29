The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released the names of the two adults who were found dead from gunshot wounds in an office building in northwest Tucson Saturday.
Detectives believe Emmanuel Vergara, 42, entered the building and shot Nadia Lundin, 42, before shooting himself, the department said in a news release Monday.
At around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the building in the 100 block of West Ina Road.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found an 11-year-old child in the lobby of the office building, who officials later said was injured from the gunshots, before finding Vergara and Lundin already deceased.
The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Vergara and Lundin were married in 2006, according to a marriage license filed in Pima County Superior Court. There were no divorce records filed, but their current relationship status is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information had been released.