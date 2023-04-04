Tucson police arrested a 42-year-old man in the killing of a woman whose body was found inside her home in the city's south side, officials say.

Family members who went to check on Maria Acedo, 46, on Sunday found her body inside her house in the 3600 block of South Liberty Avenue, near West Ajo Way, Tucson police said in a news release.

Acedo showed signs of trauma, police said.

Soon after, Jesus Andres Gutierrez, 42, who was in a relationship with Acedo, was identified as a potential suspect in the killing, police said in the release.

On Monday night, officers found Gutierrez barricaded inside a home near South 12th Avenue and West Drexel Road. He eventually surrendered to police and was booked into the Pima County jail.

Gutierrez was charged on suspicion of first degree murder, second degree burglary, third degree burglary and auto theft. He is being held on a $1 million bond.