Tucson police: Man being evicted killed constable, 2 others before killing self

A 24-year-old man being evicted shot and killed a Pima County constable and an apartment manager before turning the gun on himself, Tucson police said Friday in providing the first details of what happened at a north-side complex the day before.

After the shooting that left manager Angela Fox-Heath, 28, and Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43, dead, officers found a neighbor who had also been killed by apartment resident Gavin Lee Stansell, police said. The neighbor was identified as Elijah Miranda, 25.

Stansell was facing eviction from the apartment for threatening a neighbor with a gun "and has otherwise disturbed the peace," according to court records. It wasn't immediately known if Miranda was that neighbor.

A hearing was held on the eviction on Monday and an eviction order was issued Tuesday, according to records. Eviction orders in Pima County are served to residents by constables.

On Aug. 25 at 11:13 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at Lind Commons, located at 3493 E. Lind Road, near East Fort Lowell and North Country Club roads. Upon arriving, officers found Fox-Heath in the courtyard with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said.

Officers learned that Fox-Heath had accompanied Constable Martinez-Garibay, who was serving the eviction notice, to Stansell's apartment. As Martinez-Garibay and Fox-Heath contacted Stansell, he opened fire and Fox-Heath was struck, police said.

What happened to Martinez-Garibay was not immediately clear. She was not found outside with Fox-Heath, and officers believed she was inside of Stansell’s apartment.

SWAT team officers made entry into the apartment and found Martinez-Garibay inside with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say how long it took SWAT officers to enter the apartment after the shooting was reported.

Officers found Stansell dead in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The search of Stansell’s apartment also revealed he had entered a neighboring apartment and fatally shot Miranda, 25, police said. Police did not say when that shooting occurred.

No other information was released by the police department as of Friday evening.

Little information on shooter

Not much information is available online about Stansell, other than he was cited for three traffic violations in Marana in 2021.

Court records indicated he failed to appear for court hearings and his license was suspended. Some social media postings indicated he may have lived as a youth in Hawaii.

A former moving company co-worker of Stansell described him as quiet, stating that he was very shocked about the incident.

Stansell worked at the company for a few months before he was let go for missing work, said the co-worker, who asked not to be identified.

“Toward the end he started missing work and when he did come to work he would have to leave job sites because he was expecting packages at his house,” the co-worker said. Officials at the company could not be reached Friday.

The co-worker was working at the moving company, which is close to the Lind Commons Apartments, at the time of the shooting on Thursday. He said he heard multiple loud gunshots and that stood out from anything he has ever heard.

Dedicated to tenants

Those who knew Fox-Heath spoke highly of her and her dedication to her tenants. Luke Menke, a friend of Fox-Heath who lived at the adjacent property, said the owners changed rental companies and Fox-Heath was the only person left after the switch, leaving her with the responsibility for four different properties.

Menke said she took all that on in order to support her children.

“She loved her kids more than anything, I don't think that there was ever a time where I hung out with her where she didn't talk about how much she cared about them and how great they were,” Menke said.

When it came to her tenants, Menke said she fought hard for them. He remembers her being very chatty and wanted to make sure everyone was happy. He even remembers helping her move a portable air conditioning unit into someone’s apartment because the air conditioning had gone out.

“She worked very hard to make sure that everyone was happy and that the apartments themselves were fun and safe places to be in.” Menke said.

Charles Keith Lamar, who moved into the complex on May 1, said Fox-Heath was very efficient at her job and was nice to people.

“She was a good person, helped everybody,” Lamar said.

On Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff because of the deaths.

“The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state,” Ducey said in a written statement. “Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army or carrying out her duties as a constable for Pima County, she dedicated her life to helping others and her community. Constable Martinez was a Tucson native who will be remembered for the way she treated others with dignity and respect. Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family, as well as those who also lost their lives in today’s tragic events.”

