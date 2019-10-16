A woman shot and killed two men Tucson police say were trying to break into her midtown home early Wednesday morning.
The woman woke about 3:45 a.m. to noise coming from the rear of the home, police say.
She then confronted and shot two men police say were trying to force their way into the home in the 4700 block of East Duncan Street. The home is near the North Swan and East Grant roads.
Officers arrived to find the men at the rear of the home, said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man died shortly after arriving at a hospital.
Police continue to investigate.