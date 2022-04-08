Tucson teen's nonprofit helps survivors of domestic, sex assault

A new local nonprofit started by a University of Arizona freshman provides financial support for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence while also lobbying for increased services.

Survivor Shield Foundation was started in October by Jake Martin, a Catalina Foothills alumnus who became involved in Arizona politics in high school.

When he was 15, Martin started interning on Arizona Senate campaigns and met Legislative District 9 GOP Chair John Dalton, who now serves as a member of Survivor Shield's executive board.

While Martin, 19, is majoring in history at the UA, he took what he learned during his time in politics at the state Capitol and decided to apply it to addressing a need he saw in his community.

One in six American women and one in 33 American men has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape, according to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network). The U.S. Justice Department reports that roughly 60% of victims say the offender was an intimate partner, relative, friend or acquaintance.

Survivor Shield focuses on two areas: direct financial donations to survivors and lobbying for increased governmental support and services, Martin said.

"We've only been operating for about five or six months, but we have impacted some real change within the community," he said. "I firmly believe one's life should be lived in service of others who need it. And we all know people who are survivors of sexual assault."

Survivor Shield's Grow Back Program works to provide direct donations to survivors who aren't able to work or who need medical care. Grow Back will compensate survivors for any pay they won't receive and will help with medical bills, vehicle repairs and bus fare, lodging or whatever else the survivor might need.

On Saturday, Survivor Shield held its second pop-up charity art show, raising $2,000 in funds for survivors. More than 30 local artists and groups participated in the event, including the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault.

Survivor Shield's director of artistic development, Maria Cazzato, is a local visual artist and a senior at Catalina Foothills High. She met Martin through the school debate team, and says they were both very familiar with researching and writing about social issues.

"I think that was an inspiration for both of us," Cazzato said. "I became involved because I saw what he was doing and thought it's such an interesting and worthwhile cause."

Cazzato was excited to integrate art into the nonprofit, saying the support from local artists has been amazing.

"Tucson has such a vibrant and beautiful art community, and I've been a part of this community for a few years now," Cazzato said. "Art is a great way to help people sympathize with issues they might not have experienced themselves, and to create awareness while making it more of a community endeavor."

Cazzato is headed east in the fall after graduation, hoping to start a separate branch of Survivor Shield after she lands in Boston.

When they're not hosting art shows, Martin and Cazatto can be found representing Survivor Shield at local farmers' markets.

And although political expert Dalton serves as the nonprofit's director of political relations, the lobbying program is all Martin. In the past several months, he's had conversations with city and county officials to discuss building more governmental support for survivors.

Martin is also trying to establish a committee or office within local government and separate from the criminal justice agencies where survivors could make an official report. He believes having a government body tracking assaults independent from law enforcement could improve accuracy in reporting while providing anonymity to survivors.

"I've hit some legal roadblocks with that ... but right now, I'm working on drafting some legislation that the county would pass that's much more direct," Martin said. "It would include supporting survivors with free counseling programs and compensation for health care."

Martin said that while sexual assault isn't a crime that society can "legislate away," it's possible to make things better for survivors by making sure they know they're supported and are not alone.

And although sexual assault and domestic violence largely affect women, Martin thinks that if more men spoke up about the issues, it could go a long way to improving the landscape for survivors of all genders and sexual identities.

"Many men are ashamed to come forward or afraid to come forward, but if they would, it would be very helpful to decrease the stigma and increase reporting," he said.

Survivor Shield Foundation Fore more information about Survivor Shield Foundation, including details on how to volunteer or donate, visit survivorshieldfoundation.com. To apply for financial assistance from its Grow Back Program for survivors of domestic abuse or sexual violence, visit survivorshieldfoundation.com/grow-back-program

