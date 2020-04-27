Tucsonans quickly link statue stolen from Trail Dust town to Netflix's 'Tiger King'

An outdoor statue of a tiger has disappeared from an historic Tucson attraction amid surge a of public interest in the big cats due to a Netflix series about a felonious former tiger-keeper.

The management of Trail Dust Town issued pleas on social media Monday for the return of the metal sculpture admired by generations of children at the family-friendly, Old West-themed park near the corner of East Tanque Verde and North Kolb roads.

"As if the past few weeks haven't been bad enough, this is a gut punch to all of us here," said a post that went up on the Trail Dust Town Facebook page Monday morning.

"Please help renew our faith in the people of Tucson and share this far and wide. We know it's a long shot but if they return the tiger undamaged we won't press charges," it said.

The post didn't mention any potential connection between the theft and the current popularity of the Netflix breakout hit Tiger King, a true crime series about a man who made money breeding tigers and running an Oklahoma zoo where he was accused of animal abuse.

But social media users have been making the connection themselves, posting online responses that draw from the show's screen narrative.