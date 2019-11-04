The woman who shot and killed two men police said were trying to break into her home in mid-October was arrested Monday on drug and weapons charges, officials said.
Gentry Megan McPherson, 22, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, four counts of possession of a firearm during a felony narcotic offense, and money laundering, among other drug-related charges, the Tucson Police Department said.
She was booked into the Pima County jail.
McPherson used a .38 caliber revolver to shoot the intruders as they tried to force their way into the house through a locked back door about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 16, according to a search warrant filed in Pima County Superior Court.
Corey Teixeira, 18, and Ali Mohamed, 18, were found in the backyard of the home in the 4600 block of East Duncan Street, near North Swan Road and East Grant Road.
Teixeira was pronounced dead at the scene and Mohamed died shortly after being taken to a hospital.
Mohamed was a 2019 graduate of Palo Verde High School and Teixeira was a 2019 graduate of Salpointe Catholic High School, school officials confirmed.
Detectives collected guns, drugs and several items of "evidentiary value" during the initial search of the home, police said.
Court records show a shotgun, two revolvers, suspected psilocybin mushrooms and LSD sheets were found inside the home.
The investigation into the shooting deaths is ongoing, police said.