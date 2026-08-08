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Two people who accepted plea agreements in connection with the 2024 killing of a Good Samaritan near Tucson in 2024 have been sentenced.

Elmer Smith, 21, was sentenced Friday in Pima County Superior Court to seven years in prison. Wendy Scott was sentenced to six years probation.

Both testified against another defendant in the case, Jack Upchurch, 42.

Upchurch was convicted last month by a jury of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, vehicle theft, burglary, arson and evidence tampering. He is set to be sentenced Sept. 28.

In the killing, Paul Clifford was left his Redington area home late on Dec. 23, 2024 in his daughter's pickup truck to help the trio who claimed to be stranded.

Clifford was shot dead, his body was set on fire and the pickup truck was stolen.

Clifford's family has been critical about how the case was prosecuted.

On Friday, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover acknowledged the family's displeasure.

"While we made sure through hours of meetings, letters, and phone calls, including my own time as County Attorney to make sure every single one of their victims' rights were followed, they remain deeply unhappy with the outcome, as is their right," Conover said in a statement.

"I congratulate our prosecutors on their achievement at this very high-risk trial, and I send peace to the family."