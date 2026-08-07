“It doesn't matter which company has its creepy cameras in your neighborhood; they all have the same problems: a lack of transparency, oversight, and regulation into how they collect, store, and use our data, and how to hold public and private actors accountable if they abuse it,” the website for the “Get the Flock Out” campaign reads.

Tucson social media feeds have been filled with tongue-in-cheek advisories, such as one joint post from DeFlock Tucson, urging followers to not destroy the cameras while posting all of the necessary equipment and their prices to do so.

“You should NOT buy a pellet gun and shoot out the lenses of flock surveillance cameras from 50 yards away,” the post reads.

Flock says its technology solves 700,000 crimes a year, and their technology does not use facial recognition. The company also says their data is deleted after 30 days unless otherwise needed by law enforcement.

Flock emphasizes its customers have local control over their data, and it does not directly collaborate with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. But jurisdictions that have contracts with federal immigration agencies are able to use their data.

“If a local agency chooses not to collaborate with any federal entity, including ICE, Flock has no ability to override that decision. Similarly, if a community chooses to work with a federal agency, Flock has no ability to change that decision,” their website reads.