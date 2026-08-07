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A man accused of killing his girlfriend in Tucson, whose body was discovered Thursday, flew to Germany the same day and was arrested when he arrived, police say.

The Tucson Police Department gave the following account in a news release Friday:

At the request of family members, the Tucson Fire Department conducted a welfare check at about 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at an apartment in the 1700 block of North Tyndall Avenue.

There they found 19-year-old Julissa Rubi Salazar deceased. Medics observed signs of trauma and called in the Tucson Police department.

Detectives identified Salazar's boyfriend, 20-year-old Varun Batchigari, as the suspect.

The investigation revealed that Batchigari went to the Tucson International Airport on Thursday, where he boarded a flight to Germany with plans to continue to his home country of India.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Batchigari with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Through close coordination between TPD the FBI and other federal and international agencies, Batchigari was taken into custody upon his arrival in Germany, preventing him from continuing his travel.

Batchigari is awaiting extradition to Arizona, where he will be booked into the Pima County jail on the warrant.