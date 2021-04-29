Cuts to CAP water called "planned pain"

This year is on pace to be the river’s third or fourth driest runoff season in modern-day records, he said. The 22 years of drought the basin has had since 2000 represents the driest period on record even when looking at longer-term, tree ring and other paleo records dating back 1,000 years, he said.

Because of these forecasts, and because of continued bleak forecasts for the river in 2023, water researchers Kathryn Sorensen at Arizona State University and John Fleck at the University of New Mexico have said Arizona should start looking now at how to use less water or find alternative sources. Arizona and the other river basin states are gearing up for what’s looming as extremely complex, contentious negotiations for new guidelines for the river system starting in 2026.

“There are lots of folks of course in the Colorado River Basin end elsewhere who have opinions on what ought to be done and those opinions are welcome, and there will always be a cry to do more,” Cooke replied Thursday.

“My job is as a water provider and Tom’s job is as a regulator, and part of that is to achieve a balance between folks who are accountable to meet needs of our constituents and balance that with having a sustainable supply for future generations. I think we’ve been successful in doing that so far.”