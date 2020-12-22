Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Alfson, Jon D., 55, chef, Dec. 7, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Alvarado, Raul, 53, campus monitor, Dec. 10, Carrillo’s.
Alvarez Gaucin, Pedro, 68, laborer, Dec. 14, Carrillo’s.
Ball, Albert, 93, auto mechanic, Dec. 12, Bring’s.
Bristol, Richard, 100, advertising/marketing, Dec. 15, Desert Sunset.
Calhoun, Gloria, 57, air traffic control manager, Dec. 13, Bring’s.
Caviglia, Mary L., 88, assembler, Dec. 12, Carrillo’s.
Curiel-Sepulveda, Ariel, 36, laborer, Dec. 15, Carrillo’s.
Del Carmen Carrillo, Maria, 85, homemaker, Dec. 14, Carrillo’s.
Fulgham, Tommy R., 77, archaeologist, Nov. 4, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Gastelo Nunez, Frances, 70, hair stylist, Dec. 13, Carrillo’s.
Gatrell, James H., 83, systems engineer, Dec. 15, Desert Rose Heather.
Gossage, Donna, 64, nurse, Dec. 4, Bring’s.
Graham Jr., Joseph, 71, mechanic, Dec. 4, Bring’s.
Huffman, Lois, 93, receptionist, Dec. 11, Bring’s.
Klohe, Edward P., 80, technical writer, Dec. 17, Carrillo’s.
Mendoza, Hector F., 77, aircraft mechanic, Dec. 10, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
McCurnin, Aileen, 88, historian, Dec. 5, Bring’s.
Mendibles, Celestino O., 89, auxiliary operator, Dec. 14, Carrillo’s.
Molina Morales, Victor, 67, shuttle driver, Dec. 11, Carrillo’s.
Ochoa, Angela M., 37, specialist, Dec. 5, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Osobow, Sheldon, 85, U.S. postal worker, Dec. 15, Bring’s.
Oxford, Joe L., 55, banquet server, Dec. 15, Desert Rose Heather.
Pitroff, Eugenia, 91, homemaker, Dec. 4, Bring’s.
Quail, Margaret, 85, EKG technician, Dec. 13, Bring’s.
Ramirez Amparano, Francisco “Frank”, 75, painter, Dec. 15, Carrillo’s.
Ronquillo, Dea, 80, food service worker, Dec. 12, Bring’s.
Schagel, Mary, 77, homemaker, Dec. 7, Bring’s.
Soto, Grace F., 80, market owner, Dec. 17, Carrillo’s.
Sullivan, Lee, 91, production supervisor, Dec. 15, Bring’s.
Tallmadge, James M., 74, teacher, Dec. 14, Carrillo’s.
Tapas, Marian, 98, bookkeeper, Dec. 7, Bring’s.
Thomas, Shayne, 35, cattle rancher, Dec. 10, Carrillo’s.
Vedron, Donald, 85, automotive mechanic machinist, Dec. 4, Bring’s.
Wise, Ellen, 89, trainer, Dec. 15, Bring’s.