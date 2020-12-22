 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Alfson, Jon D., 55, chef, Dec. 7, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Alvarado, Raul, 53, campus monitor, Dec. 10, Carrillo’s.

Alvarez Gaucin, Pedro, 68, laborer, Dec. 14, Carrillo’s.

Ball, Albert, 93, auto mechanic, Dec. 12, Bring’s.

Bristol, Richard, 100, advertising/marketing, Dec. 15, Desert Sunset.

Calhoun, Gloria, 57, air traffic control manager, Dec. 13, Bring’s.

Caviglia, Mary L., 88, assembler, Dec. 12, Carrillo’s.

Curiel-Sepulveda, Ariel, 36, laborer, Dec. 15, Carrillo’s.

Del Carmen Carrillo, Maria, 85, homemaker, Dec. 14, Carrillo’s.

Fulgham, Tommy R., 77, archaeologist, Nov. 4, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Gastelo Nunez, Frances, 70, hair stylist, Dec. 13, Carrillo’s.

Gatrell, James H., 83, systems engineer, Dec. 15, Desert Rose Heather.

Gossage, Donna, 64, nurse, Dec. 4, Bring’s.

Graham Jr., Joseph, 71, mechanic, Dec. 4, Bring’s.

Huffman, Lois, 93, receptionist, Dec. 11, Bring’s.

Klohe, Edward P., 80, technical writer, Dec. 17, Carrillo’s.

Mendoza, Hector F., 77, aircraft mechanic, Dec. 10, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

McCurnin, Aileen, 88, historian, Dec. 5, Bring’s.

Mendibles, Celestino O., 89, auxiliary operator, Dec. 14, Carrillo’s.

Molina Morales, Victor, 67, shuttle driver, Dec. 11, Carrillo’s.

Ochoa, Angela M., 37, specialist, Dec. 5, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Osobow, Sheldon, 85, U.S. postal worker, Dec. 15, Bring’s.

Oxford, Joe L., 55, banquet server, Dec. 15, Desert Rose Heather.

Pitroff, Eugenia, 91, homemaker, Dec. 4, Bring’s.

Quail, Margaret, 85, EKG technician, Dec. 13, Bring’s.

Ramirez Amparano, Francisco “Frank”, 75, painter, Dec. 15, Carrillo’s.

Ronquillo, Dea, 80, food service worker, Dec. 12, Bring’s.

Schagel, Mary, 77, homemaker, Dec. 7, Bring’s.

Soto, Grace F., 80, market owner, Dec. 17, Carrillo’s.

Sullivan, Lee, 91, production supervisor, Dec. 15, Bring’s.

Tallmadge, James M., 74, teacher, Dec. 14, Carrillo’s.

Tapas, Marian, 98, bookkeeper, Dec. 7, Bring’s.

Thomas, Shayne, 35, cattle rancher, Dec. 10, Carrillo’s.

Vedron, Donald, 85, automotive mechanic machinist, Dec. 4, Bring’s.

Wise, Ellen, 89, trainer, Dec. 15, Bring’s.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Wildcast, Episode 309: On Sean Miller ranting, Jemarl Baker's 3-point shooting and Aari McDonald's clutch weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News