Dedicated health workers belled for efforts during pandemic

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: El Rio Health employees
Nominated by: Nancy Johnson
Why: The employees were selected for their work supporting the community during the pandemic. Since March 11, the employees at El Rio Health have been the community front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson wrote in her nomination letter. They have been supportive, caring and positive with over 17,000 Tucsonans who they have tested for the virus. They have worked weekends and evenings to assure patients have had access to telehealth visits when needed and could have their questions and concerns answered by a registered nurse. The nurses and physicians have collaborated with local organizations and hotels to keep the homeless population safe and have tested many for the virus. The employees have served as the screening team for our local utility company to assure essential workers do not spread the virus, leading to instability of our community infrastructure. “The El Rio Health Employees have done this with strength, grace, a smile, and great kindness. I am humbled and honored to work with this great team,” Johnson wrote.
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
