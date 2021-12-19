Defense bill clouds future missions for Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force base

The DM50 is concerned that the A-10 retirement ban will disrupt the Air Force’s plan and potentially jeopardize the chance at a more sustainable future for the base, which has been passed over so far as a base for the nation’s next-generation fighter jet, the F-35.

Fleming said the DM50 has been in touch with the state’s congressional delegation and the Air Force, expressing support for the new search-and-rescue center at D-M, which already hosts several active rescue units.

“We need to make sure the Air Force doesn’t get too many threads tied together, and does the right thing,” said Fleming, who splits his time at the UA as director of innovation at the UA Center for Quantum Networks and an executive-in-residence at Arizona FORGE, a tech-focused business accelerator.

Meanwhile, Kelly maintains that the Air Force must keep all of its A-10s until a suitable replacement for it prowess at close air support of ground troops is fielded, while lobbying the Air Force for new missions to keep D-M strong.