Delta variant likely dominant in Arizona as COVID cases surge

The surge is almost entirely happening among unvaccinated people.

Currently about 97% of hospitalized COVID-19 cases are people who have not been vaccinated, Dr. Joshua LaBaer, executive director of ASU's Biodesign Institute, said Wednesday.

And more than 99% of people who have died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated.

"The important take-home message is that the vaccines do work against this delta variant," LaBaer said.

About 44.6% of the population in Arizona has been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data, as of Wednesday.

“We're seeing an uptick in hospitalization. We're seeing an uptick in ICU. Eventually that will translate into death,” said LaBaer.

"Because a lot of the population has been vaccinated, there's less likelihood of overwhelming the medical system, as we saw in the earlier waves. So right now there's plenty of availability for beds and hospitals and so on and so forth. So that is less of a concern."