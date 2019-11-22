A week after the release of a video of a forceful encounter between a deputy and a limbless teen, the deputy said the group home where the incident took place is "notorious for chaos and poor supervision" and that he was called to the residence to deal with a "criminal matter."
Pima County sheriff's Deputy Manuel Van Santen said in his statement that the now viral video does not show critical events before and after the incident that was shown on the video. Van Santen said he is cooperating with the sheriff's investigation into the incident and that he looked forward to "clearing my name and returning to duty."
“Remember I was dispatched to the scene of a reported crime. I was there to secure and detain an individual who was identified as a criminal suspect, specifically threats, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to the facility,” Van Santen said in his statement, which was read by his attorney, Stephen Portell, at a news conference Friday afternoon. "I was there to secure individuals who might be a threat to themselves, the staff and other residents. This was all confirmed upon my arrival and before I entered the building.”
The deputy's statement did not identify the group home where the incident took place.
On Nov. 14, an eight-minute video released by the Pima County Public Defender’s Office showed a portion of an altercation between Van Santen and two teen residents at a group home on Sept. 26.
Van Santen was dispatched to the scene after the limbless 15-year-old boy allegedly knocked over a trash can and was yelling and screaming at an employee of the group home. The teen's name is Immanuel.
“The deputy showed up, found Immanuel still upset, Immanuel was then yelling at the deputy. Immanuel tried to move past the deputy and at that point, that’s when the deputy tackled him,” Joel Feinman, Pima County public defender, told the Star last week.
In his statement, Van Santen, who remains on administrative leave during the investigation, said, “The video that was released on Nov. 13 does not show the entire encounter at the group home, they’re events both before and after the video that were critical to the use of force and the overall context of the arrest. Unfortunately some interactions were not captured in the video clip or cannot be seen in the video clip, interactions that were critical to my training and use of force.”
“I will be completely transparent at any inquiry to come and I’m offering to testify in front of any grand jury regarding my conduct. I followed my training and the directives of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Nothing more, nothing less.”
Van Santen's statement continued, “I am surprised the Pima County Attorney's Office has changed course given the continuous reports of violence and threats at the group home. It is a place that is notorious for chaos and poor supervision of the residents.”
“Even though it is extremely difficult, I love my job as a law enforcement officer. I want to continue to serve and protect the people of Pima County. In that role I can only recall using force five times in the past 12 years. None of those incidents involved deadly force, none were found to be out of compliance. The greatest amount of force I ever had to use was a Taser.”
“I can look my wife and my children in the face tonight and know that I did my job to the best of my ability. I look forward to clearing my name and returning to duty,” the statement said.
The Pima County Deputy Sheriff's Association said in a statement released by Portell that the group home involved in the incident is the "subject of almost daily 911 calls and appears under-staffed and overwhelmed. It is an extremely difficult place to handle a 911 call."
The association called on the Arizona Department of Child Safety to do its own investigation of the group home. The union also asked that the sheriff's department enact new guidelines that protect deputies from being constantly dispatched into "privately run group homes."
"The system is broken, and crucifying Deputy Van Santen will not fix it," the union's statement said.
The union also criticized Sheriff Mark Napier for "condemning our fellow deputy" before giving Van Santen a chance to explain his side of the story.
"Blaming one of our deputies is not leadership — it is a cynical political calculation that diminishes his office," the union's statement said.