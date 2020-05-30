Despite early indications, coronavirus cases in Arizona still rising

A week ago, it appeared that new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona may have peaked. But an unexpected reporting lag backfilled enough new cases this week that it turns out there was no dip between May 10 and May 17 and any previous week’s total.

“So what looked to be like a peak is no longer a peak, and the case counts continue to trend up,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health.

Each week Gerald writes a report summarizing weekly coronavirus trends. He sends it to a variety of people, including fellow public-health faculty at Arizona State University and the University of Arizona, along with state and local public health officials.

Last week, the cases went underreported by about 15% statewide, he said. And In Pima County, they were underreported by about 25%.

“It looks like the issue is even bigger for Pima County,” Gerald said. “What that means is when I go back and look at the data, aggregated by week, that Pima County hit a new peak last week,” he said. “We didn’t know it.”

Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s chief medical officer, said he started noticing an uptick in new cases Tuesday.

He doesn’t think it’s a new peak, but rather a continuation of the last one, he said.

The dip in cases is not that big, he said. But the health department is following this “like a hawk.” And the data is changing day by day.

As the economy opens back up, case counts will likely rise due to more social interactions. Gov. Doug Ducey let his stay-at-home-order expire May 16. And in the weeks before it expired, the governor allowed the economy to start gradually opening up.