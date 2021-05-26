DPS identifies driver shot and killed after pursuit in Nogales

Officials identified the driver who was shot and killed on Monday after leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit in Nogales.

The driver was Glen Ray Cockrum, 39, said the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which said it is conducting a criminal investigation of actions by Cockrum that led to the chase around 1 p.m. Monday on Interstate 19. DPS officials said they do not know where Cockrum lived.

After the pursuit, Cockrum was shot and killed by officers with the Nogales Police Department and deputies with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, authorities said.

DPS officials said the investigation is still in a preliminary phase. They did not disclose why law enforcement officers started pursuing Cockrum or the rationale for opening fire on Cockrum in a crowded Walmart parking lot and then on a busy street.

The Nogales Police Department did not respond to multiple inquiries from the Arizona Daily Star.

The department's social media accounts on Monday said no injuries to the public were reported during the pursuit and shooting.