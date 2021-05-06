Ducey won't appeal Arizona's census numbers that fell far below estimates

Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he won't appeal the official census numbers for Arizona despite the financial hit they will mean to the state.

The official tally showed Arizona with the widest negative disparity of any state between the estimates put out by the Census Bureau and what was actually counted. Those official numbers fell nearly 270,000 below what the bureau had predicted would be the final number.

That means Arizona won't add a 10th congressional seat in the 2022 election as had been projected.

Moreover, Ducey's own census team had said that each 1% difference in the official count from the actual population translated to $62 million in lost federal aid. And with a 3.8% difference, that comes out to more than $235 million a year — or $2.35 billion over the course of a decade until the next official count.

The final census numbers also fell 143,085 short of the estimates drawn up by the state's demographer.

Accepting the census numbers as accurate runs contrary to a key Ducey talking point for years — that Arizona was growing faster than pretty much anywhere else in the nation. He credited the growth to what he said have been the state's pro-business and anti-regulatory policies.

And now?