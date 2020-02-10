Education Notes: Catch a free viewing of early childhood education documentary

A documentary on the need for quality early learning programs will be shown for free on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
The event, hosted by Valley View Early Learning Center, will be held at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
The documentary, “No Small Matter,” looks at the “urgent need to provide quality early learning programs for all children,” a news release said.
The film will be followed by a discussion on the need for access to early childhood education.
For more information on the film, go to nosmallmatter.com/why-early-learning.
New student information night to be held at Tucson High
Tucson High Magnet School is holding an information night for prospective students on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The open house, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., will be held on campus at 400 N. Second Ave.
Incoming families will have a chance to speak with teachers and counselors about course selections for the upcoming school year. Students can also interview for upper-level classes in world languages, music and dance.
For more information, contact coordinator Kathleen Erickson at Kathleen.Erickson@tusd1.org or 225-5120.
BASIS students compete to represent AZ in Science Bowl
A team of students from BASIS Tucson North is competing with other Arizona schools for the chance to represent the state in the high school national finals of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s National Science Bowl.
The Science Bowl launched 30 years ago with the goal of encouraging students to pursue careers in science and math, a news release said.
The winning team will get an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national finals on April 30 to win prizes for themselves and their schools.
HS students to recite Shakespeare in contestNearly two dozen Southern Arizona high school students will recite monologues from Shakespeare plays as part of the 35th annual High School Shakespeare Competition.
The contest is Feb. 29 at 9 a.m. in the Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road, on the University of Arizona campus.
Competing students are the winners of individual school competitions held over the last two months.
The winner will go to a national championship in New York, in April, paid for by the local branch of the English-Speaking Union.
Last year’s winner Alec Errhalt of Buena High School in Sierra Vista placed in the top 10 of 72 national competitors.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information call 975-2437.
Recognize a deserving HS chemistry teacher
Nominations are now being accepted for the Southern Arizona Section of the American Chemical Society’s High School Teacher Award.
The honor recognizes outstanding high school chemistry teachers with a $500 prize for themselves and $500 for classroom supplies.
The award takes into consideration the quality of teaching, unusually effective methods of teaching, a teacher’s ability to challenge and inspire students, and evidence of leadership.
The deadline to submit nominations is April 7.
Anyone except their current students can nominate a teacher. For more information or to nominate a teacher go to tucne.ws/chemaward.
