Education Notes: Catch a free viewing of early childhood education documentary

BASIS students compete to represent AZ in Science Bowl

A team of students from BASIS Tucson North is competing with other Arizona schools for the chance to represent the state in the high school national finals of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s National Science Bowl.

The Science Bowl launched 30 years ago with the goal of encouraging students to pursue careers in science and math, a news release said.

The winning team will get an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national finals on April 30 to win prizes for themselves and their schools.

HS students to recite Shakespeare in contestNearly two dozen Southern Arizona high school students will recite monologues from Shakespeare plays as part of the 35th annual High School Shakespeare Competition.

The contest is Feb. 29 at 9 a.m. in the Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road, on the University of Arizona campus.

Competing students are the winners of individual school competitions held over the last two months.

The winner will go to a national championship in New York, in April, paid for by the local branch of the English-Speaking Union.