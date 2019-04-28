The Metropolitan Education Commission honored five local educators and one corporation for their contributions to K-12 and higher education at its 29th annual Crystal Apple Awards.
This year, the MEC honored Dolores Durán-Cerda, provost and executive vice-chancellor at Pima Community College, with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Rachel Lodge, a teacher at Flowing Wells High School, with the Teacher Award; Ann Corden, a counselor at Indian Oasis Middle & High School, with the Counselor Award; Jon Davis of Amphitheater High School with the Youth Award; and Tucson Federal Credit Union with the Corporate Award.
“The Metropolitan Education Commission brings together students, educators, governments and businesses to promote public education as another way to offset the severe state and federal spending cuts on our educational system,” Pima County Sup. Richard Elías said in a press release.
Marana Winds to raise money for foundation
Marana Winds will put on a concert in the Mountain View High School auditorium, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd., this Tuesday, April 30.
The Winds, a wind ensemble comprised of local musicians, was formed in 2013 to share music with the Marana community and to raise money for its schools.
Marana Schools’ 2340 Foundation, which provides support for the work being done in the district, will be accepting donations at the event. The show starts at 7 p.m.
McGregor scholarship available through May 6
The Valerie McGregor Scholarship Foundation is accepting applications for its 12th annual scholarship through May 6.
The scholarship honors McGregor, a former Mountain View High cross country athlete who died in 2006.
Southern Arizona high school students who are female, involved in athletics or student government and have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA are eligible to apply. The scholarship is renewable for four years at the winner’s school of choice.
Apply online at invalsmemory.org.
Rotary club honors local high schoolers
The Tucson Kino Rotary Club presented seven local high schoolers with character awards for serving as role models on their respective campuses, earlier this month.
The Rotary Club honored Star Academic High’s Kitxia Torres, Desert View’s Misael Ayon, Sunnyside’s Alan Tadeo, Baboquivari’s Evelyn Young, Pueblo’s Albert Mazon, PPEP TEC’s Angela Gonzales Ordaz and Alta Vista’s Jesus K. Martinez.
Teachers, administrators, counselors and peers nominated the students for the honor. The Rotary Club gave each honoree a $50 gift card and donated $25 toward their charity of choice.