Education notes: Marana School District raises pay for subs due to shortage during pandemic

Marana Unified School District is hiring substitutes and temporarily raising their pay due to a shortage of substitutes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The temporary increase for certified substitute teachers this school year is raising the pay rate to $140 a day and $165 a day for long-term commitments.
Most school districts are suffering a shortage of subs due to less people willing to work in the classroom and more people needed to cover for those who are sick with COVID-19 or in quarantine due to exposure.
“The district is experiencing a critical shortage of substitutes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacts our ability to properly staff classrooms,” said Assistant Superintendent Carolyn Dumler. “We hope that this temporary pay increase is an incentive for certified substitutes to consider the Marana District who are seeking employment at this time.”
The temporary increases will be funded by the district’s allocation of federal relief dollars.
To learn more or to apply, go to tucne.ws/maranasub.
TUSD student earns $25,000 college scholarship
Pueblo High School student Yakeleen Almazan earned a $25,000 college scholarship, out of tens of thousands of applicants.
The TUSD senior is one of 106 students nationwide to receive the 2021 Horatio Alger National Scholarship from the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc.
The scholarship recognizes students from low-income families who have a high GPA and “who have remained committed to continuing their education and giving back to their communities while overcoming great personal adversities and navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release said.
In addition to the scholarship, Almazan will get a trip to Washington, D.C., once it’s safe to do so to meet fellow scholarship recipients and the Horatio Alger Members who fund the scholarship programs.
Almazan is also one out of 251 Coke Scholar Finalists, selected from over 99,000 applicants. If chosen she could receive a $20,000 scholarship. Almazan will be attending Yale University in the fall.
