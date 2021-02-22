Education notes: Marana School District raises pay for subs due to shortage during pandemic

Marana Unified School District is hiring substitutes and temporarily raising their pay due to a shortage of substitutes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary increase for certified substitute teachers this school year is raising the pay rate to $140 a day and $165 a day for long-term commitments.

Most school districts are suffering a shortage of subs due to less people willing to work in the classroom and more people needed to cover for those who are sick with COVID-19 or in quarantine due to exposure.

“The district is experiencing a critical shortage of substitutes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacts our ability to properly staff classrooms,” said Assistant Superintendent Carolyn Dumler. “We hope that this temporary pay increase is an incentive for certified substitutes to consider the Marana District who are seeking employment at this time.”

The temporary increases will be funded by the district’s allocation of federal relief dollars.

To learn more or to apply, go to tucne.ws/maranasub.

