Education notes: Students win scholarships for university

Raytheon honors TUSD teachers

Three teachers with the Tucson Unified School District were selected as finalists for the Raytheon Leaders in Education award. One of them rose as one of the top four winners.

Ernesto Somoza, the graphics and web design teacher at Pueblo High School, was singled out as Raytheon’s Leader in Education in the high school category.

“I chose this profession because I know that what I teach to our students today is an investment into our future,” Somoza said in a TUSD news release. “Students sometimes don’t realize how much power they have to create change within their schools and communities.”

The other TUSD finalists included Christopher Ryan, a language arts teacher at Dodge Traditional Middle Magnet School, and Patricia Perez, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Pueblo Gardens K-8.

The Raytheon Leaders in Education Award aims to recognize educators who make contributions to their schools and communities.

AEF Teacher of Year finalists

One Pima County teacher was a finalist, and two others were semifinalists in the Arizona Educational Foundation’s 2022 Teacher of the Year awards, according to an AEF news release this week.