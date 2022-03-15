After visit, accreditor keeps UA Global Campus on notice

The online school’s new efforts to make students more aware of their financial obligations, the commission wrote in its report, “is illustrative of the student-centered turn taking place in the institution.”

UA Global Campus also told the commission that it’s considering evaluating student transcripts before they enroll in a program “so they are fully informed about remaining course requirements necessary to complete their program.” Further, the school is thinking about reducing the number of program start times from 50 to 10 to 20 a year to give prospective students more time to get oriented to the school and to assess how much commitment it will take for them to complete their degree.

The commission encouraged those moves, but suggested “there might be more direct steps, like compulsory orientation to financial aid, academic planning and other student support activities that would assure students use the time between admission and enrollment in the way that UAGC envisions to prepare students for success.”

UA Global Campus still has several years to show the commission that its practices have improved to the point that it no longer needs a notice of concern on its accreditation status.