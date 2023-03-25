Getting ticks off

If you find a tick, remove it as soon as you can using these steps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

-- Use fine tweezers to grab the tick as close to the skin as you can. If using your fingers, avoid squishing the tick.

-- Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don't twist or jerk the tick as you want to keep it in one piece.

-- After removing the tick, clean the area with soap and water. Also clean the tweezers and have everyone wash their hands.

To send a tick to reseachers at the Great Arizona Tick Check, put it in a small, sealed bag or container.

Write the following information on a sheet of paper and put it and the bagged tick inside another sealed plastic bag:

-- The date you collected the tick.

-- The location and zip code where you removed the tick (providing the specific address is optional).

-- The host you removed the tick from (human, dog, cat , horse, etc.). If the tick was not attached to a host, you can write "free-living" and where you found it (inside a home, in the grass, on the side of a building, etc.).

-- The travel history of the host for the previous two weeks (make sure to note if the person or animal was in a different state or county).

-- Your contact information is optional, but if you want to know what kind of tick it was, include your name, email address, cell phone number or mailing address. The tick will also be tested for disease, but those results take longer than identification.

-- Mail your tick to:

Dr. Kathleen Walker

Forbes 410, Dept. of Entomology

P.O. Box 210036

University of Arizona

Tucson, AZ 85721

Researchers recommend, but don't require, freezing the double-bagged tick for one or two days before mailing it to them.