Mexican university opens online high school program to US students

The National Autonomous University of Mexico, a public university, is inviting Spanish-speaking people living outside of Mexico who have not completed high school to register for its online program.

Known as B@UNAM, the UNAM Distance Learning Baccalaureate program is designed for people of any age to earn the equivalent of a high school diploma. The school offers full scholarships.

Students will be able to connect to online classes from any device and will receive personalized attention from advisors.

Classes take place at the student's pace and schedule, using texts, videos and audio clips in Spanish.

Those completing the online program may also qualify for UNAM's bachelor's program without the need for an admissions exam, according to the official information on the program's website.

The requirements for B@UNAM distance learning are:

Original high school certificate with a minimum average of 7 (1.7 GPA in U.S.)

Original birth certificate.

Proof of residence abroad.

CURP (for Mexican people).

Registration is open until Aug. 29. It is not necessary to have the documents ready at the time of online registration.

To apply and for more information, visit tucne.ws/1l72.