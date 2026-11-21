"I think closing and consolidating schools is only going to dig us deeper into this financial hole," Shaw said.

Shah said closures would not solve the district's budget problems on their own but could generate some savings that could be redirected toward programs and services for students across the district.

He said the district has been running deficit budgets for several years and is approaching a point where it can no longer rely on its remaining savings to cover the shortfall.

What board members want before Dec. 8

Eckstrom said she was disappointed that the governing board was not more involved in the district's reconfiguration committee and that parents and community members were not adequately represented.

She said she wants more discussion among board members and more input from families, teachers and school communities before a vote.

"I can't make the vote on December 8," Eckstrom said. "With the proposals presented to me as they are, I cannot vote yes."

Luna Rose said she wants to hear more from families of students with disabilities, particularly those who could be affected by proposed changes to special education services and programs. She said families may have chosen particular schools because of the services they provide and deserve to understand how proposed changes could affect their children.

Shaw said she wants to hear from families at the schools that would receive students, not just those facing closures. She also wants more complete financial information, including what the district actually saved from previous rounds of school closures.