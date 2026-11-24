The 1-year-old pulled from the flaming wreckage of the crash that killed his mom and two siblings last week is out of the hospital and doing okay, a family member says.
The crash investigators say was caused by an impaired driver who ran a red light happened about 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at East Benson Highway and South Palo Verde Road.
Lisa Miles, 37, was out driving for DoorDash with her stepson, Donevin, and two sons, Mason and Junior. The four were traveling north on Benson Highway in a 2006 Pontiac G6 when the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra sped through a red light at Palo Verde, slamming into the Pontiac and setting it ablaze, authorities have said.
The Pontiac was engulfed in flames when deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department rushed to the scene from an unrelated call nearby, the department has said.
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Lisa, Donevin and Mason died at the scene.
Good Samaritans pulled Junior from the burning vehicle.
Days after the crash, Jay Miles, 17, set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of funerals for his stepmom Lisa, stepbrother Mason and brother Donevin. The effort had raised more than $16,000 by Tuesday morning.
Junior is now out of the hospital with no serious injuries and is walking and crawling around, Jay Miles said Monday.
He said Lisa and Mason came into his life about four years ago when she married his dad.
"She was a good stepmom to me and my brothers," Jay said. "My dad really loved her. She loved my dad. She took care of us in any way she could."
"She just felt like a mom to me. She was really nice," he said.
"Sometimes, I'd go in there and just start talking to her about anything and everything, and she'd sit there and listen," he said. "And whenever I needed to talk about my struggles, she would sit there and listen. She would help me. She was there for me, and I loved her. I really did love her. From what I hear, she loved me just as much as she loved her own kids."
In September, she and Jay went to a concert together for the first time. They saw Twin Temple, a "Satanic doo-wop" duo.
"She wasn't really into that. I knew she wasn't," Jay said. "But she was willing to go with me, and after the show, she said she really liked it."
Mason was quiet, funny and a little shy, Jay said. Together, they had a good relationship and would joke around a lot.
"I just wish we had more time to get closer."
Both Mason and Donevin, who were about one year apart, were students at Santa Clara Elementary School, a neighborhood school near West Elvira Road and Interstate 19.
"He liked soccer," Jay said of his younger brother Donevin. "He was always talking about soccer, playing soccer. He was excited to tell me that he and Mason were gonna join the soccer team at school."
"I grew up with him. I watched him grow up. I was there for him when he needed me to be."
The two shared a very close bond.
"He would always come into my room, and he'd just lay on me or he'd lay next to me, tell me that he's bored," he said. "Not bothering me, but he's messing around with me, trying to get me to get up or he'll sit there and he'll watch a movie with me. It was always a Transformers movie or cartoons."
Court filing: Driver 3 times the legal limit
The driver of the Hyundai, Huy Vinh Tai, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of second-degree murder, driving under the influence, aggravated assault, criminal damage and endangerment in connection with the crash.
Footage from the intersection also shows him traveling at excessive speed, an interim complaint filed with Pima County Justice Court says.
A breathalyzer test showed Tai had a blood alcohol content of 0.244 — well above the legal limit of 0.08 for Arizona drivers, the complaint says.
After the crash, Tai was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
He is currently being held at the Pima County jail on a $750,000 bond.
Contact public safety reporter Griffin Salkowski at GSalkowski@tucson.com.