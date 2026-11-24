"She just felt like a mom to me. She was really nice," he said.

"Sometimes, I'd go in there and just start talking to her about anything and everything, and she'd sit there and listen," he said. "And whenever I needed to talk about my struggles, she would sit there and listen. She would help me. She was there for me, and I loved her. I really did love her. From what I hear, she loved me just as much as she loved her own kids."

In September, she and Jay went to a concert together for the first time. They saw Twin Temple, a "Satanic doo-wop" duo.

"She wasn't really into that. I knew she wasn't," Jay said. "But she was willing to go with me, and after the show, she said she really liked it."

Mason was quiet, funny and a little shy, Jay said. Together, they had a good relationship and would joke around a lot.

"I just wish we had more time to get closer."

Both Mason and Donevin, who were about one year apart, were students at Santa Clara Elementary School, a neighborhood school near West Elvira Road and Interstate 19.

"He liked soccer," Jay said of his younger brother Donevin. "He was always talking about soccer, playing soccer. He was excited to tell me that he and Mason were gonna join the soccer team at school."

"I grew up with him. I watched him grow up. I was there for him when he needed me to be."

The two shared a very close bond.