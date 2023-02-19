The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona recognized three local teachers as 2023 Literacy Champions.

The three awardees are Dalexa Iglesias of Santa Rosa Head Start, Heidi Kornacki of Twin Peaks K-8 School, and Jennifer Campbell of Prince Elementary School.

Iglesias, an education specialist at Santa Rosa, has been working with children and families for 13 years. She comes from a line of educators in Mexico and has a passion for early childhood education. She said her job allows her to continue growing personally and as an early childhood professional.

Kornacki, currently a first-grade teacher, previously served as a Twin Peaks K-8 kindergarten teacher for nine years. “To see the growth of my students, watching the spark happen in these children when they start to read — I feel so much pride to have made a difference that will positively impact their future success and academics in life,” she said.

Campbell is a reading specialist at Prince Elementary, where she attended school as a child. After earning a master's degree in education, she felt compelled to use her new skills and expertise in her childhood neighborhood and school, she said. “This is important not only to my students at Prince, but to society as a whole. When we create competent readers and writers, we create a better society,” she said.

In the same awards, Kevin Volk of Volk Company was presented with the new Business Champion for Early Education Award, which recognizes an individual from the business community who has advanced early childhood education. Volk regularly communicates with policy and decision makers at local and state levels to advocate for early childhood education.

To learn more about the awardees and the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, visit www.unitedwaytucson.com.

Silent Servant Scholarship

Mya Gonzales, a freshman at Santa Rita High School, is a recipient of the Peter R. Marsh Foundation’s Silent Servant Scholarship for her efforts to positively affect her school and community.

“At Santa Rita, we place a great amount of emphasis on one pillar in particular, ‘Be the Good.’ Mya makes a choice everyday to ‘Be the Good’ and to serve others both on and off campus,” school principal Tamara Ray said in a news release.

“Mya is a terrific representative of excellence in community volunteerism and service, and we are so proud of her,” Ray said.

As part of the award, Gonzales received a personalized crystal and a $500 check. She joins a group of high school students across the nation who also received the award this year in recognition of their kindness in service to others.

Marana 2340 Foundation

The Marana Schools’ 2340 Foundation will hold its 10th Annual Celebration of Excellence luncheon, where it will recognize some of the top employees and students in Marana Unified School District.

The luncheon will take place at noon on March 3 at the Ritz Carlton in Dove Mountain.

The 2340 Foundation will award scholarships to these 12 high school seniors:

From Marana High School: Mia DeMartini, Emily Dixon, Evan Gilmore, Jimmy Mikronis and Natalie Sands.

From Mountain View High School: Emily Ackermann, Annika Gooding, Rynn Hartman, Madyson Stutzman and Ethan Testa.

From MCAT High School: Amina Johnson and Liliana Pedroza.

MUSD employees Charlie Proper, Alvin Ramsey and Michelle Bergesen will receive Outstanding Staff Awards. Amy Foster McReynolds and Pat LaPeruta will be inducted into the 2023 Marana High and Mountain View High halls of fame, respectively.

The Marana Schools’ 2340 Foundation is a nonprofit corporation formed in 2012 to support work being done in MUSD schools.