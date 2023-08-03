Each year, only 161 students nationwide are recognized as Presidential Scholars. This year, a talented Tucson teen achieved this esteemed honor, and has also been accepted into Harvard University.

Zakiriya Gladney, 18, is one of just 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars recognized this year in the program's arts category for excellence in photography.

Born and raised in Tucson, Zakiriya says he's had a great support system to encourage him and his studies. Coming from a family of academics, including his mother who is a professor at the University of Arizona, he says this accomplishment has been a goal of his for a long time.

“Coming into high school I made it one of my foremost goals to try and be admitted into a school of this caliber. It is something I have been looking forward to through my whole high school career,” he said.

Originally, however, the University High School grad had his sights on another highly prestigious university — Princeton. He was admitted early on but after months of thinking it through, he eventually landed on the decision that Harvard was the place for him.

As the first day of classes draws near, he remains undecisive about the path he wants to pursue at Harvard.

“I am somewhat undecided, but I know that I do want to do some intellectual exploration," he said, noting interest in statistics but also government, and considering data science.

“I am planning on doing some photography at Harvard. Otherwise, other clubs and organizations I am a bit clueless, I know there is a lot to join. I think I probably want to try something in journalism and something political but as to what, I am not sure yet.

"I am interested and curious in about a thousand different things ... I think the main thing academically I want to focus on is to make sure I finf a field that really excites me."

Zakiriya got a chance to explore the campus through Harvard's Visitas program for new students.

“I loved it a lot. It was really dynamic I took advantage of everything," he said. "I went to many activities as possible and stayed up way too late. I loved the experience of Cambridge and Harvard.”

He says he looks forward to finding classes and professors that inspire him.

“I really do like making the most that I can in all of my classes," he said. "I like to really get to know professors. I think sometimes people at school find me a bit annoying because I make it a habit to greet all my teachers in the loudest tone, so I am definitely excited to connect with all the teachers.”

For Zakiriya, Harvard offers more than an academic experience.

“I think socially, of course, it is one of the most diverse institutions in the world. It’s not just in one realm it’s everything. Diversity in interests, background, origin, and future. So, trying to make friends that not only are like me but also friends who are completely unlike me, which will challenge my own perspectives,” he said.

Zakiriya has been honored with a number of awards in fields such as science, technology and art. The way he approaches photography is much like how he's approached STEM studies — with deep thought.

“I have a really big interest in futurism and future studies, which I can accredit to professors Will Bridges (University of Rochester) and Greg Londe (Cornell University) who taught me at the summer of 2022 Telluride Association summer seminar. We explored the world of Black and Native American futurism that sort of deals with projecting marginalized identities into futures and science fiction but also video games and any other medium that you can think of," he said. "So, I was really interested in thinking of technology not just as this cold, disconnected place but in what ways does it affect the way in which we think of power structures and the ways we think about our identities and places that we come from.

“Artistically, I blended that using the experiences I have in the scientific and engineering realm, as well as the ones in literature and philosophy. I blended that in the project that I did for young arts that won me the Presidential Scholar of the arts distinction. I created a 10-image portfolio that mainly had to do with thinking about the projection of framing my own body as a Black male and what that looks like in the future and sort of imagination that can come up with. So, creating photographs that prompted people in thinking of consumptions that they have and what those consumptions could look like as time develops into something.”

“(Photography) is something that not only I want to continue in college but something I always want to be thinking of," he said. "My mom is a photographer and there are many more artists in my family. It is a medium that I always found to be really interesting, sometimes problematic but always really a tool to not only soft expression but for reflection.”

While Zakiriya’s own dedication and talent have been the driving forces behind his success, he also attributes much gratitude towards his family, especially his mother who always had guidance to share for his journey.

“My mom, especially, helped me a lot with both keeping to the goal that I had set and also to doing the work to show me these places, and, along side that, in crafting my application, my mom helped out a lot.

“(The application) is dense. You basically take four years of blood, sweat and tears and condense it into what someone will usually spend eight minutes on at first. It’s less about creating a bunch of content, instead distilling and really adding a punch to every corner of your application.”

Outside of school and photography, Zakiriya enjoys skateboarding, video games, weight lifting and rock climbing. He's also working on picking up French.

With his high school journey behind him, he now looks back on those years as he prepares to continue his education moving forward.

“The value of mentorship, of finding people who are more experienced more accomplished or who are more familiar with what your objective might be and asking those people for not only to help with the things you do know but help with just knowing what there is to know (is very important),” he says.