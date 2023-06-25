Tucson Unified School District will offer four opportunities in July for children to receive back-to-school immunizations at no cost.

Parents must be present for children younger than 18.

All recommended vaccines as well as COVID-19 vaccines for children, ages 5 and older, will be available.

Insurance will be billed, or vaccines will be provided at no cost for those who are uninsured, TUSD says.

Bring picture IDs, insurance cards and immunization records.

The clinics will be:

• July 11, a Tuesday, 1-5 p.m., at Catalina Family Resource Center, 3645 E. Pima St.

• July 13, a Thursday, 1-5 p.m., Menlo Family Resource Center, 1100 W. Fresno St.

• July 18, a Tuesday, 1-5 p.m., Palo Verde Family Resource Center, 1302 S. Avenida Vega (entrance off of 22nd Street parking lot).

• July 20, a Thursday, 1-5 p.m., Southwest Family Resource Center, 6855 S. Mark Road