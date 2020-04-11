'Elegant' gray hawk, once rare in Arizona, is broadening its range here

Historic range was broader

The gray hawk used to be much more common in parts of Southern Arizona, including long-vanished riparian areas along the Santa Cruz and Rillito rivers in Tucson back in the 1800s, before groundwater pumping for urban growth drained the underlying aquifers, said Jonathan Horst, the Tucson Audubon Society’s conservation and research director.

But they weren’t common back then on the San Pedro, which until the early 1900s was a marshy cienega of a river flowing through grasslands, Glinski said.

Since then, erosion caused in part by overgrazing “gutted the river,” causing it to become entrenched and causing cottonwood groves to move in along the riverbed, and mesquites to follow on the benches above the river, said Glinski.

A population of lizards followed, “creating a niche for the gray hawk” that previously didn’t exist, he said. The whiptail lizard was the gray hawk’s most common food source for many decades afterward and is still considered a prime part of its diet in most places.

The San Pedro conservation area was created in part to protect and improve the habitat for the hawk, recalled Glinski, who sat in on many of the discussions with federal officials who shaped the preserve’s boundaries and early management.